‘Govt representing sentiments of Pakistanis against Indian aggression’

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the government is representing the sentiments of the Pakistani nation in the comity of world by highlighting the Indian aggression in Indian-Held Kashmir.

She stated this while delivering a lecture to the senior registrars. She also planted a sapling and attended a flag-hoisting ceremony in Services Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, Chairman Iqbal Z. Ahmed, Services Hospital MS Dr. Saleem Cheema and a large number of doctors were present on the occasion.

minorities: Speakers and leaders from different faiths have reaffirmed their pledge to continue struggle for complete freedom for minorities in the country so that they could come forward and play their role in the national development.

They were addressing a ceremony under the aegis of an NGO in connection with the World Minorities Day here Saturday. The ceremony was chaired by Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine. The leaders from different religions, including Archbishop Sebastian Francis, Sajid Christoper, All Sects Ulema Borad Chairman Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Hindu leader Amranath Randhawa, Fr James Channan, Fr Shahid Mehraj, Fr Emannuel Khokhar, MPA Sadia suhail Rana, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Mufti Shabbir Anjum and others.

The speakers demanded all the political parties to award a percentage of election tickets to minority candidates and increase in the number of reserved seats for minorities.

programme: Punjab University (PU) will open registration of two-year Associate Degree in Arts, Associate Degree in Science and Associate Degree in Commerce for both regular and private candidates from August 26, 2019.

A PU spokesperson said both regular and private candidates can register themselves for the two-year degree programmes with single fee till the last date to be communicated later.

Tree plantation: A ceremony in connection with the clean and green Pakistan campaign was held at FIA office in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI President Almas Hyder, FIA Director Waqar Abbasi, LCCI Senior Vice-President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice-President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal spoke on the occasion.

FIA Director Waqar Abbasi lauded the efforts of LCCI with regard to the tree-plantation drive. He said that all segments of society should play their due role in clean and green Pakistan campaign to get rid of the environmental issues.