Waste to energy plant discussed

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary met President and CEO of an international organization, Sole Dance Technology, to discuss generation of energy from waste.

The meeting took place at the LWMC head office in which President Iftikhar Ahmad and CEO Mr. John N Nishio discussed possibilities of installation of a waste to energy plant in Lahore. The LWMC chairman said the department was working on the vision of the chief minister to convert waste into energy and a comprehensive strategy was being formed. The delegates also gave a brief proposal on waste to energy modular focusing on lowest operational cost, lowest capital cost, efficient refining followed by other merits. ***