close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 11, 2019

Waste to energy plant discussed

Lahore

 
August 11, 2019

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary met President and CEO of an international organization, Sole Dance Technology, to discuss generation of energy from waste.

The meeting took place at the LWMC head office in which President Iftikhar Ahmad and CEO Mr. John N Nishio discussed possibilities of installation of a waste to energy plant in Lahore. The LWMC chairman said the department was working on the vision of the chief minister to convert waste into energy and a comprehensive strategy was being formed. The delegates also gave a brief proposal on waste to energy modular focusing on lowest operational cost, lowest capital cost, efficient refining followed by other merits. ***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore