Woman shot dead

LAHORE : A 25-year-old woman was killed by an unidentified suspect in Islampura police limits on Saturday.

The body has been removed to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Amna, daughter of Ghulam Hussain, of Park View Society, Multan Road. She had booked an online ride from Multan Road for Liberty Market. On Band Road, she stopped the car to see someone. The man who came to see her opened firing which resulted into her instant death. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence. Investigations are underway.