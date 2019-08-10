Nursing seats

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has started revolutionary steps in the Health Department according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the four years’ BSc Nursing Degree Programme is being started at Nursing College, Lahore General Hospital this year and 100 seats have been allocated to it.
