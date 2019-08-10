Waste disposal plan

LAHORE: To ensure efficient collection, transportation and disposal of animal wastes on Eidul Azha, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has devised a comprehensive plan.

Officials said an efficient collection, transportation and disposal of the animal wastes would be ensured besides distribution of garbage bags among the citizens to collect animal waste. The plan includes establishment of camps in each union council (UC), hiring of pick-up for collection of animal wastes, establishment of temporary waste collection points, special cleanliness arrangements around Eidgahs and mosques, special arrangements in main commercial markets and vigorous public awareness campaign. The LWMC managing director said that all of the cleanliness operations for Eidul Azha would be monitored through a comprehensive system. to ensure no lapses. He said arrangements would be made at three sites for disposal of animal waste. These sites are Lakhoder Dumpsite, Mehmood Booti Dumpsite and Saggian Dumpsite, he added.

LWMC will also established waste collection points for private/cooperative societies and cantonment board, Lahore.

Main bazaars and other commercial markets have been identified where complete cleanliness operation would be done one day before Eid. Sanitary workers with supervisory staff will be deployed at each market.

The enforcement wing officials will remain in field for vigilant monitoring during the Eid days to ensure that no illegal dumping of animal and municipal waste is was done. Challans will be imposed in case of any such illegal activity, officials concluded.

Our correspondent adds: The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is working to strengthen the institutions and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. No stone would be left unturned to make the country economically strong, said PTI MPA Ms Mussarat Jamshed Cheema during a ceremony held in connection with Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations at at Institute of Public Health (IPH) on Saturday.