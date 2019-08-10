Three killed in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed in rain-related incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, officials said.

They said that two persons were killed when a vehicle was swept away by flash floods in Arang area of Bajaur district.

Officials said that a man along with his wife was on way home when the flash flood swept away their car.

Soon after the incident, people of nearby areas reached the site and started rescue work.

Later, a team of personnel of Levies force and district administration also rushed to the area and recovered body of the woman from Sharbati Bridge. However, the body of the man was still missing and the efforts were under way to recover it.

The rain and flood have also damaged roads in different areas of the district which caused suspension of public transport in the region.

In Batkhela, flash floods caused by cloudburst washed away a school teacher and destroyed properties.

It was learnt that many kiosks and makeshift shopping selling groceries and other daily use items were also swept away by the fast-moving water.

Many cattle heads were also swept away by the flash floods while an electricity pole was also uprooted in Babeel Banda which disrupted power supply to the area.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that six persons were killed in the recent rain-related incidents. The PDMA in its report said, a policeman died due to landslide at Dadum Madikhel area in Torghar district.