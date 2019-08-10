Govt asked not to close polythene bags industry

All Pakistan Shopping Bags Owners Association has said that the closure of polythene bags industry would destroy their investment and also render thousands of workers unemployed.

Talking to reporters, Shoaib Munshi, president All Pakistan Shopping Bags Association, and Jehanzeb Khan Gilani, association’s president for Punjab, said that there were 2,000 shopping bag industries in Pakistan, and about 25,000 shopkeepers were attached with the business. They said the polythene bag industry had already been affected by the illegally imported plastic from Iran and that the government is further damaging the business. “Instead of presenting any alternative plan, the sitting irresponsible rulers are bent on closing this industry, which is an injustice with the industrialists and others,” he added.