PPP senator concerned at treatment to jailed leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid has expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of Faryal Talpur, saying that her party leaders and workers had neither bowed to any dictator in the past nor would they do so in future.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, she said the PPP had faced military dictators in the past and political victimisation but never compromised on principles and people’s rights. She said that the PPP would face the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and victimisation policy of the incumbent “selected” government and its Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She criticised the government for not allowing the workers to meet Faryal Talpur, saying the treatment meted out to her in the jail during her illness was deplorable.