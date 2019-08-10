Myanmar landslide kills 34, many more feared missing

MAWLAMYINE, Myanmar: The death toll from a landslide triggered by monsoon rains in eastern Myanmar rose to at least 34, an official said Saturday, as emergency workers continued a desperate search through thick mud for scores more feared missing.

A huge brown gash on the hillside marked where the deluge of mud flooded onto Ye Pyar Kone village in Mon state on Friday, wiping out 16 homes.

Search and rescue teams worked through the night with excavators and their bare hands trying to find survivors and recover bodies from the deep sludge, continuing through Saturday.

"We found 34 dead, and the search for dead bodies is still ongoing," local administrator Myo Min Tun told AFP.

So far, 47 people have been injured while officials believe that more than 80 people could still be missing.

Myanmar is battered annually by a monsoon season which strikes countries across Southeast Asia, leaving tens of thousands displaced from flooded homes and setting off deadly landslides.

Aerial pictures of Ye Pyar Kone village showed shattered remnants of rooftops and other debris from the houses strewn next to trucks knocked over by the force of the onslaught.

Its hillside temple was left inundated, leaving the pagoda´s golden spire peeking out from beneath the mud.

Htay Htay Win, 32, told AFP that two of her daughters and five other relatives had still not been found.

She only survived because she had left her home minutes earlier to look at the flooding nearby.

"I heard a huge noise and turned round to see my home being hit by the mud," she said, crying.

Rescue workers on Saturday continued to carry out excavated bodies wrapped in plastic to waiting ambulances, wading through pools of water and ankle-deep sludge.

Crying relatives of the missing watched on helpless under a steady torrent of rain, as nearby floodwaters edged closer to the village. Tin Htay, who escaped with his family from their home, described his efforts to rescue others trapped by the mud.