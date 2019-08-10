Jeffrey Epstein found dead in New York prison cell

LONDON: US financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, BBC News reported.

His body was discovered at 06:30 local time (10:30 GMT) on Saturday at a facility in New York.

Officials said his death was an apparent suicide. The FBI is investigating the incident.

Epstein, 66, pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges last month and was being held without bail.

“[He] was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit from an apparent suicide,” a statement from the justice department said.

“Mr Epstein was transported... to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and subsequently pronounced dead,” the statement added

Last month, shortly after he was denied bail, Epstein was found semi-conscious in his cell with injuries to his neck. He was treated at a nearby hospital, reports said, before being returned to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

The facility is widely considered to be one of the most secure in the country.

There are conflicting reports as to whether Epstein was placed on suicide watch following this incident, which prison officials had been investigating as a possible suicide attempt.