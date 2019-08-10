Dortmund reach German Cup 2nd round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Second-half goals from Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer secured a routine 2-0 win for Borussia Dortmund over third-division football side KFC Uerdingen in the first round of the German Cup on Friday.
Full of energy after their 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the German Supercup last weekend, Dortmund were forced to be patient against a well-organised Uerdingen defence which included former Dortmund fan favourite Kevin Grosskreutz.
Grosskreutz, a World Cup winner in 2014 and two-time Bundesliga winner with Dortmund, denied his old team early on with a goalline clearance.
The underdogs then gave Dortmund a scare at the other end shortly before half-time.
English striker Osayamen Osawe skewed a shot wide after pouncing on a mistake by Mats Hummels, who was making his first appearance for Dortmund since returning from Bayern Munich in June.
Unfazed, Dortmund took the lead just after half-time, Reus flicking in Manuel Akanji’s long ball as the Uerdingen defence came fully undone for the first time. With 20 minutes to play, Alcacer put the game beyond reach with a brilliant direct free-kick.
