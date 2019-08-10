Adil ruled out for rest of season

LONDON: England’s World Cup-winning wrist-spinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out for two months with a chronic shoulder injury.

Rashid, 31, had reportedly carried the injury during the World Cup 2019. But scans in early August indicated that he needs a sustained period of rehabilitation to fully recover and could play no part in the England domestic season.

In an announcement on the Yorkshire CC website, Rashid said, “I’ve had a shoulder problem for a little while and I got through the World Cup with an injection. Obviously, as time has gone on the injection has worn out and, after the World Cup, I started feeling a bit of a pinch in my shoulder.

“These things can happen and fortunately it hasn’t happened to me earlier. I’ve played 13-14 years of professional cricket and this is the first time I’ve suffered an injury to my shoulder.

“I’m very confident, after being ruled out for the rest of the season, that I can get myself fully fit before we go away in the winter. I’ve got two months now to get myself fully fit and it’s as simple as that.”