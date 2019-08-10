Windies name Cornwall in Test squad

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Rahkeem Cornwall has finally made it to the West Indies Test squad. The 26-year old hard-hitting off-spinning all-rounder was among the 13 men picked to play the two-match series against India starting on August 22.

There was another highly-rated young player on the fringes, but fitness issues ruled him out. Alzarri Joseph, who was part of the team that beat England earlier this year and also made a splash in the Indian Premier League, is still recovering from injury.

Cornwall made his first-class debut in 2014 and has since become a regular for Leewards Islands, even captaining them earlier this year. He has 260 wickets from 55 first-class matches and finished as the leading bowler in the most recent regional four-day tournament.

“Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time,” Robert Haynes, the head of Cricket West Indies’ interim selection panel, said.

“We believe he can provide an attacking option to our bowling attack with his sharp turn and extra bounce. He can also lend a bit of depth to the batting, so we are looking forward to him coming into the squad and making a valuable contribution.”

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.