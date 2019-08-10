Paine finds fielding ‘a bit boring’

LONDON: Australia captain Tim Paine played as a fielder rather than his regular position as wicketkeeper during a warm-up game and did not enjoy the experience.

Matthew Wade stood behind the stumps during Australia’s three-day tour match against Worcestershire that ended on Friday, while Paine patrolled the field, either calling out instructions from mid-off or finding himself near the ropes, able to chat with the support staff.

The move was intended to keep the captain fresh, while also giving second keeper Wade some practice should his services be needed during the rest of the Ashes.

Paine, though, was clear about what his preference generally is: “I didn’t really enjoy it, it was a bit boring,” he said.

The stint only convinced Paine of how much being a wicketkeeper helps him as captain. “People have said in the past that being a wicketkeeper and a captain might be a disadvantage. Now that I’ve done it a bit more, I see it as more of an advantage,” he explained.

As a fielder, he said, “You don’t see what the ball is doing ... I found it a little bit harder in this game, when you can’t see exactly what’s happening. You’re relying on other people’s information a lot.”