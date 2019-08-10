Rangers arrest nine suspects

KARACHI: The Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine suspects during ongoing raids in parts of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, the Rangers conducted raids in Korangi Industrial Area and al-Falah Society and arrested three suspects identified as Mumtaz Shah, Ibrahim and Jan Rahim, who were allegedly involved in various cases of robberies.

The paramilitary force also arrested six suspects, including Siddiq, alias Sunny, Asadullah, Daud, Irtiza Abbas, Syed Ali Jafri and Habibur Rehman, alias Ali, during raids in Clifton, Baldia Town, Kalri, Korangi and Kharadar areas.