European Parliament urged to help stop India

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Saturday that India had turned Held Kashmir into a military garrison, and its connection to the outside world cut off owing to the crippling communication blockade.

He said this while talking to the members of European Parliament Barrister Tanveer Hussain and Shafaq Muhammad at Jammu and Kashmir House here. “Internet, newspapers and even the landline telephones have been shut down disconnecting people to the outside world,” the prime minister told the visitors.

Raja Farooq Haider explained to the EU Parliament members that Kashmiris were confined to their homes from last five days and Indian Army had become the symbol of disgust for them. Terming it as the worst kind of state terrorism, he said that Indian actions could cause a great human tragedy in the state.

“Such kind of actions could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered unprecedented sacrifice during the past several decades,” he added.

While expressing satisfaction over the diplomatic efforts of Pakistani government following the abrogation of the special status of the state by India, he said that deteriorating situation in the Occupied Valley demanded further acceleration of the efforts on diplomatic front.

Raja Farooq Haider urged overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis to hold big public demonstrations in capital cities of the US, UK and other important cities of Europe to apprise the world community of the sufferings of Kashmiris and the worst kind of human right violations, abusing the UN council resolutions. He said there was complete unanimity and consensus among the political leadership in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the Kashmir cause.

“There is no restriction on us to cross the Line of Control (LoC), no law can stop us for doing it. The All Parties Conference (APC) also endorsed it,” he emphasised. The prime minister said that world community must break its silence on Kashmir and exert pressure on India to stop committing atrocities on defenseless Kashmiris.

The prime minister urged European Parliament Members to play their effective role for paving the way for the exercise of the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, both members of the EU Parliament assured the prime minister for their all-out support for the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Farooq Haider expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic cloudburst incident in Jhelum Valley Friday night. The prime minister directed concerned authorities to provide all out assistance to the affectees.