August 11, 2019
AFP
August 11, 2019

Israeli forces kill four Palestinians on Gaza border

National

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said its troops shot dead four heavily armed Palestinians on the Gaza border early on Saturday, alleging one of them had managed to cross and throw a grenade at soldiers.

There have been frequent clashes along the Gaza border since the Palestinians began organising regular mass protests there in March 2018.

But Saturday´s exchange was unusual due to the weaponry the Israeli army said was involved on the Palestinian side.“The terrorists were equipped with AK-47 assault rifles, RPG grenade launchers and hand grenades,” an army statement said.A spokeswoman said “the army opened fire after one of the terrorists scaled the barrier and hurled a grenade at the soldiers.”

