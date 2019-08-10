close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

Nursing seats

National

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started revolutionary steps in the Health Department according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the four years’ BSc Nursing Degree Programme is being started at Nursing College, Lahore General Hospital this year and 100 seats have been allocated to it.

