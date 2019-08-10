close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

UN, ICJ moved over Kashmir

National

LAHORE: A human rights activist Advocate Rana Sikandar has written letters to the United Nation and the International Court of Justice against an Indian move of relinquishing special status of occupied Kashmir and brutal killings of Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

In his letters, Mr. Sikandar pointed out the Indian government had acted against the US resolutions and used pellet guns and cluster bombs to stifle the voice of people of the occupied valley. India has violated international laws and conventions on human rights and stringent actions should be taken to help Kashmiris get freedom from India, he added.

