PPP senator concerned at treatment to jailed leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid has expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of Faryal Talpur, saying that her party leaders and workers had neither bowed to any dictator in the past nor would they do so in future.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, she said the PPP had faced military dictators in the past and political victimisation but never compromised on principles and people’s rights. She said that the PPP would face the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and victimisation policy of the incumbent “selected” government and its Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She criticised the government for not allowing the workers to meet Faryal Talpur, saying the treatment meted out to her in the jail during her illness was deplorable. Govt asked not to close polythene bags industry All Pakistan Shopping Bags Owners Association has said that the closure of polythene bags industry would destroy their investment and also render thousands of workers unemployed.

Talking to reporters, Shoaib Munshi, president All Pakistan Shopping Bags Association, and Jehanzeb Khan Gilani, association’s president for Punjab, said that there were 2,000 shopping bag industries in Pakistan, and about 25,000 shopkeepers were attached with the business. They said the polythene bag industry had already been affected by the illegally imported plastic from Iran and that the government is further damaging the business. “Instead of presenting any alternative plan, the sitting irresponsible rulers are bent on closing this industry, which is an injustice with the industrialists and others,” he added.