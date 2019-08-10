Protesters condemn India

BARA: The politicians and Afridi Students Union here on Saturday staged a protest to condemn the Indian government’s move revoking the special status of the occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The protest was led by Senator Momin Khan Afridi and Afridi Students Union chairman Noor Muhammad. The protesters carrying placards chanted slogans against India. They marched main Bara Chowk to Bara Press Club.

Speaking on occasion, Senator Momin Khan alleged that the United Nations and America did not take notice of the prevailing situation in Kashmir where the Indian government was perpetrating atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris. He condemned the brutal killings of innocent people in held Kashmir by Indian occupation forces and rejected the move of the Indian government stripping Kashmir of its special status.

He asked the Indian government to stop the killings. The other speakers said that the people of Pakistan stood by Kashmiris and supported them at this critical juncture. They maintained the Modi government had violated the United Nations charter but the United States of America and other European countries did not raise the voice against the Indian government to stop atrocities in held Kashmir.