Sun Aug 11, 2019
August 11, 2019

Plastic bags banned in ministry

Islamabad

August 11, 2019

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari announced a ban on the use of plastic bags in his ministry. The announcement was made during a meeting between Zulfikar Bukhari and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul who visited the ministry to launch plastic bag free drive there.

