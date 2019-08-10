Plastic bags banned in ministry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari announced a ban on the use of plastic bags in his ministry. The announcement was made during a meeting between Zulfikar Bukhari and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul who visited the ministry to launch plastic bag free drive there.
