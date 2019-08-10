Eidul Azha is generally a rushed occasion

Eidul Azha is customarily a rushed occasion, an utterly remarkable tale and a lot of it has to do with the frantic shopping of sacrificial animals.

“The biggest factor in boosting Eidul Azha’s pleasure level is the ‘qurbani’ of animal. Of course it is a tough and butcher-seeking work. But there’s a bigger scene to be seen: The enjoyment of going into market, wherever they are, and buying goats,” says Syed Qamar Hussain.

“This time around sale of sacrificial animals is poor because of high prices. Compared to last year, animal markets were not seen clogged with thousands of sacrificial animals. Cars were not observed lined up on the roadside and men selecting their choice animal and smoothly loading them up, sometimes more than one in one vehicle, and quickly transporting them to their homes,” says Nasar Ali.

Wahab Haider says: “I tagged along with my family members but saw a few people buying animals and quickly transporting back to their home. At home they are penned-up and given abundance of grass to spend the night.”

“In several homes with kids, a unique friendship emerges between kid and animal, which makes for a difficult ‘qurbani’ the next day. My cousin, who lived with his large joint family growing up, recollects all the cousins naming the goats and playing with them only realizing the folly the next day of such a friendship,” adds Wahab.

“On the morning of Eid the men go off to an early prayer at the mosque, and then capture some butchers on their way home. After reciting the relevant prayer and giving the animals water, they swiftly perform the ‘qurbani’. After that it is up to the butchers,” says Zaair Abbas.

“All the work is done right at home, cleaning, cutting, and the dividing up of the meat into three identical portions for own family, relatives and friends and the needy. It is a rather routine business for all, in particular the women to whom the work of overseeing of the butchering and dividing up of the meat is left,” adds Zaair.

Qaim Raza says: “I still remember the time when I first time saw everything up close. I got a lot more excitement out of it. There’s such a content feeling in making the packets of meat yourself to give to relatives. Often you get back as much meat as you give. But the real joy is in giving the needy their share. The work of the ‘qurbani’ goes on for three days, but some finish it in one day as they spend the rest of the day and next two days in feasting and meeting their family and friends.”