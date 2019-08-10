SC to hear petition on 22nd

Islamabad : Supreme Court Senior Judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed will next week hear an appeal seeking reconstitution of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) currently hearing presidential references against two superior court judges.

Justice Gulzar will hear the appeal in chamber on August 22 filed by Inamul Rahim Advocate against the order of SJC registrar.

Advocate Rahim challenged in the Supreme Court the formation of SJC currently trying SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha of Sindh High Court.

A five-member bench of the SJC, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, is hearing the presidential references.

The petitioner had prayed the apex court to reconstitute the SJC, as references of misconduct were pending with it against its two members — Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh and Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh — and hence its formation was unconstitutional, illegal and coram non judice.

He recalled that in the year 2012 he had filed two references against Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed for serious misconduct and violation of his oath of office, adding that he had also filed CPLA on October 10, 2018 against Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh for seeking information regarding a criminal case which was registered in 1982 against Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh for burning the national flag of Pakistan due to which he remained behind the bars for almost 10 months.

“It is a question of law whether the members of the SJC against whom references are still pending could adjudge and vouch for the conduct of a fellow and what would be the legal status of the said proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council,” the petitioner had questioned.

He had submitted that as per the laid-down principles of justice, the formation of SJC was unconstitutional, illegal and coram non judice and prayed the court to reconstitute the SJC.

The SJC registrar, who is also the SJC secretary, however returned the petition by raising objections.

Later on, the petitioner filed an appeal against the objections, which has now been fixed for hearing next week.

According to the cause list, issued by the Supreme Court for next week, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the appeal on August 22 in his chamber.