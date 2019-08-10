close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 11, 2019

IMC donates Rs7.5mln to SIUT

Business

 
August 11, 2019

KARACHI: Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) donated Rs7.5 million to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) for providing quality treatment and transplantation to people suffering from renal diseases, a statement said.

Toyota Indus Motor CEO Ali Asghar Jamali visited SIUT and handed over a cheque to Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Founder of SIUT in appreciation of tremendously valuable work that the SIUT was doing under his guidance. “IMC is a socially responsible organisation with a keen sense of sustainability in giving-back to the community.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business