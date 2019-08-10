APTMA lauds govt decision

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Ali Ahsan and Group Leader Gohar Ejaz have appreciated the government’s decision to lower power and energy tariff for exporting sectors, but regretted that lower institutions are not implementing the decision taken by the federal government, a statement said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, they said the government took a wise decision in October last year to bring the power and energy rates for five exporting industries to regional level.

A subsidy was also approved in the budgets presented last year and in June this year, they said, adding that gas supplies were assured at $6.5/mmcfd, while power tariff was fixed at 7.5 cent/unit. Gohar also welcomed the government decision to suspend trade with India and said the textile sector would use local input, but if needed, it would import it from elsewhere. The textile sector stands with the government and people of Kashmir, he added.