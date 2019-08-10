Customs to remain open today

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has made special arrangements to observe Sunday (today) as a working day to clear pending containers ahead of Eidul Azha.

Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Appraisement, West on Saturday issued letter to Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) to observe Sunday as a normal working day for examination at the terminal.

The colletorate pointed out that despite reminders to KICT management 200 containers have to be cleared August 10, 2019 as Eidul Azha is falling on August 12, 2019 following by four public holidays.

“Slackness in disposal of work on part of terminal is not only effecting cash liquidity position of the traders, but increases their clearance time along with mental agony,” the customs collectorate said. The collectorate also advised the terminal operator to expedite grounding of all pending containers but also to match the infrastructure and human resource with the requirement of work at the port.

“Mostly, grounding at port is affected when delivery is being made at night by terminal or containers are being discharged from berthed vessels,” it said, adding that this situation was undesirable and the terminal should make maximum arrangements to liquidate the pendency.

As interim arrangement customs on its own is going to observe normal working day on Sunday, it directed the terminal to make maximum grounding to mitigate the worries of traders and dispose of examination work at the port.

Earlier, Customs Agents Association Karachi (KCAA) complained to the customs authorities about the slow work at the KICT, which caused delay in clearance of consignments.