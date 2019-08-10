Afghan commercial attache visits ICCI

Islamabad: Sameena Wadeer, Commercial Attaché of Afghanistan in Pakistan visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and exchanged views with the local business community for promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. She said that Afghanistan was bringing lot of reforms in business sector to promote business activities. She said that Afghanistan was undergoing rehabilitation and reconstruction phase and it was good time for Pakistani investors to explore it for investment. She said that there were 19 industrial areas across Afghanistan while price of one square meter of land in Industrial Park was only 50 AFN. She said that Afghanistan has zero tariff on machinery for domestic industries with one percent for raw material and stressed that Pakistani investors should take benefit of these incentives by investing in Afghanistan. She highlighted agriculture, energy, mining, pharmaceuticals, telecommunication and carpet making as potential areas for investment in Afghanistan.