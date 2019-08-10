close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
August 11, 2019

Australian envoy greets Pakistanis on Eid, I-Day

National

August 11, 2019

Islamabad: Newly-arrived High Commissioner of Australia Dr Geoffrey Shaw has greeted the Pakistani nation on the occasions of Eidul Azha and Independence Day.

In a message, Dr Shaw said, “My best wishes to all Pakistanis this week as you celebrate both Eidul Azha and Independence Day.

These two important days remind me of the bonds of friendship between Australia and Pakistan." He said Australia was home to more than 60,000 people of Pakistani origin, and more than 13,000 Pakistanis are studying there. “Pakistanis make a wonderful and valued contribution to the Australian community and help bridge our two countries. In towns and cities across Australia, they too will gather in celebration this week. They give me confidence that relations between Australia and Pakistan – in trade, culture, sport, and education – will continue to grow," he said.

