Dengue counters to continue screening patients during Eid holidays

Rawalpindi: The dengue fever counters especially set up for screening of dengue fever patients at the three teaching hospitals would remain operational during Eid holidays, from Monday to Thursday as per routine and the district health departments in the region would be immediately notified of all the confirmed cases of the infection reported during holidays.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar on Saturday, it has been decided that the hospital-based surveillance and response would remain intact during Eid holidays to control dengue fever spread in this region of the country.

The deputy commissioners of all the districts in Rawalpindi division attended the meeting through video link along with other stakeholders including Director Health Services Rawalpindi Dr. Naveed, focal persons on dengue fever at the three allied hospitals in town and Medical Superintendent at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr. Rafiq Ahmed.

The commissioner also directed the administrations of the allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, BBH and District Headquarters Hospital to remain on high alert during Eid holidays and make necessary arrangements to deal with any untoward incident on Independence Day (August 14) and on August 15 that is being marked as ‘Youm-e-Siyah’ in connection with Indian highhandedness in occupied Kashmir.