Pakistan Amn Movement to hold meeting on 14th

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Amn Movement has launched efforts to counter the propaganda against state institutions on social media.

The members of the movement are going to hold a meeting at Jinnah Park in the provincial capital on August 14.

Speaking at a news conference here on Saturday, Syed Mukhtiar Ali Shah, Zeeshan Khan and others said that the central leaders of the movement would address the meeting.

They said the activists of the Pakistan Amn Movement were fighting the fifth generation war on social media for the defense of Pakistan. They said negative propaganda had been launched against the state institutions on social media and it was the need of the hour to create awareness and take steps to curb the propaganda.

They said the anti-Pakistan elements were using provocative words against Pakistan on the social media, which defamed Pakistan at international level.

They said the Pakistan Amn Movement would defend the state institutions on social media. They said the first meeting of the movement leaders would be held at Jinnah Park in Peshawar on August 14 wherein its office-bearers would be elected.