Modi has put Kashmir back to its position on Oct 26, 1947: Firdous

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed Indian PM Narendra Modi as ‘Hitler Modi’ and said his actions had put Kashmir back to its position as on October 26, 1947. She contended that Pakistan as a responsible state awaited the resolution of Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions and international laws. In a volley of tweets on Saturday, she said China had again supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue and proved that it always stood with truth and uprightness.

Dr. Awan maintained that the friendly and close relations between Pakistan and China demanded that Pakistan should take its friend into confidence over the nefarious act of Narendra Modi. She continued his actions were an open attach of democracy and the international laws and evidence that he did not believe in democratic traditions.

“Only to do away with the special status of a Muslim majority state is a proof of the fact Hitler Modi is promoting extremist mindset and his illegal actions rendered the self-created accession documents ineffective and today Kashmir is on the position, where it was on October 26, 1947,” she emphasised.

The categorical statement of the UN Secretary General on the changing of the special status of IHK had reflected Pakistan’s stance and Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the UN Security Council resolutions. Dr. Awan noted, “China is an emerging world power and we thank our all-weathered friend for backing Pakistan's stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir”. She said that international community was supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan's approach for promotion of peace in the region and China's open support of Pakistan's stance was its manifestation. She said China always stands with truth and uprightness.

She said China is an emerging world power, and Pakistan thanks its all-weather friend for backing its stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiris.

The SAPM said the UN Secretary General's statement that India should refrain from changing the status of occupied Kashmir endorsed Pakistan's stance. Pakistan as a responsible state awaits resolution of Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions and international laws, she said.

Meanwhile talking to media persons in Sialkot she said after long time, the Kashmir issue had been internationalised due to President Donald Trump offer of mediation during Prime Imran Khan's visit to the United States. She said the entire Pakistani nation stood united with their Kashmiri brethren to counter the extremist mindset of Modi. She said the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were not alone in the time of trial and their sacrifices would bear fruit.

She said the Pakistani nation would observe its independence day on August 14 as Kashmir solidarity day and August 15 as a black day against the Indian state terrorism in the held valley. Black flags would be hoisted across Pakistan on August 15 while the people would wear black armbands, she added.

Firdous said as Sialkot was a gateway to Kashmir and the supportive role of its people for the cause of Kashmiris would be brought to the fore. She asked the Sialkot exporters to present the true case of Kashmir issue before the world while visiting foreign countries and expose the real face of India. She urged factory workers to come on the roads on August 14 to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.