Govt varsities cry for funding

Islamabad: The public sector universities are strapped for cash, so the government should provide them with adequate financial support, said Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri.

Dr Banuri told the Senate Standing Committee on Education and Professional Training during a meeting here that a public sector university spent Rs150,000 on a student but it got just Rs50,000 from the government for the purpose. He said the public sector universities needed funds on an immediate basis.