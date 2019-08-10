KKH reopened for traffic

MANSEHRA: The Karakoram Highway (KKH), which was blocked at many places following heavy landslide on Friday night in Dassu area of Upper Kohistan, was reopened to traffic on Saturday.

"The KKH is cleared to all sorts of traffic and passengers stranded on both sides of road left for their respective destinations," Abdul Saboor Khan, the district police officer, told reporters. He said the road was reopened to traffic at about 11 am through the machinery provided by companies working at Dassu dam. He added that the police rushed to the scene following landslide and moved the machinery to area.