No dialogue with India, says Rashid

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a reflection of Hitler so there is no question of dialogue.

Addressing a press conference here at PR headquarters, he said that the operation of Samjhota Express and Thar Express trains had been suspended, adding that the trains would not run until he was minister.

“I reject the petition of the Indian foreign office for restoration of both trains,” he said and added, “We will show that Kashmir and Kashmiris are part of our blood.”

The minister said that after breaking the Shimla Agreement, India got stuck, adding that now voice for Kashmir would be raised from every country.

He will visit Chakothi and Neelam Valley after the Eid. Kashmiries are torchbearers of freedom. He appealed the youths of Kashmir to wage a struggle for freedom. He said that freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir will gain momentum after lifting of the curfew. He said Pakistan is against war but if it is imposed on us, it will be decisive.