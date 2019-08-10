Karachi monsoon spell: four more die of electrocution

KARACHI: At least four people and several sacrificial animals were electrocuted in different areas of Karachi as the second rain spell of the 2019 monsoon lashed the city on Saturday.

The rain also caused severe traffic jams after many roads were submerged with rainwater. Many locations of the city also suffered power breakdown following the rain.

The monsoon spell, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), will continue today (Sunday) as the city is expected to receive more rain.

In the earlier monsoon rain in the city, which started on July 29, as many as 28 people lost their lives, most of whom had died of electrocution.

During the rain on Saturday, a youth died of electrocution in Mianwali Colony in the Manghopir area. His body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police officials said he was identified as 25-year-old Raees Nawab, son of Khan Zareen.

He received electric shock while he was trying to repair a machine at his house.

Another youth, 27-year-old Shahbaz, son of Ghulam Hussain, was electrocuted in the Bhains Colony area within the limits of the Sukkan police station. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.