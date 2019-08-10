close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
August 11, 2019

On PM’s request, Doha releases 53 Pak prisoners

August 11, 2019


ISLAMABAD: Upon a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Qatari government on Saturday released 53 Pakistani prisoners.

According to a press release, the prime minister had made the request in this regard during his recent stopover in Doha. Consequently, the prisoners were released in a ceremony at the Doha Central Jail.

The prime minister had also made a similar request to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during his visit to Islamabad, for the release of Pakistanis who were jailed in Saudi Arabia on minor crimes.

