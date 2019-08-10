IMC donates Rs7.5mln to SIUT

KARACHI: Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) donated Rs7.5 million to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) for providing quality treatment and transplantation to people suffering from renal diseases, a statement said.

Toyota Indus Motor CEO Ali Asghar Jamali visited SIUT and handed over a cheque to Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Founder of SIUT in appreciation of tremendously valuable work that the SIUT was doing under his guidance. “IMC is a socially responsible organisation with a keen sense of sustainability in giving-back to the community.