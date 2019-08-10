close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

Berger, ACCA partner

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

LAHORE: Berger Paints has become the most recent addition to the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Approved Employer Programme.

With this partnership, both the organisations would work together for promoting business ethics, professionalism and developing talent for the future, a statement said on Friday. The milestone also reflects the company’s commitment to tax compliance and transparency, as well as improvements in its governance and vision.

Berger paints would now gain access to the future-ready finance talent with the right blend of skills developed by ACCA to cater to the businesses’ need to thrive in a digital world. It would also enjoy exclusive access to specialised services and knowledge through ACCA’s various products, specifically customised for approved employers in Pakistan.

Head of ACCA Pakistan Sajjeed Aslam said, “Staying relevant to the market is very important in an economy like Pakistan. ACCA believes in continuous development and it would support Berger capacity building of its employees through professional insights.”

