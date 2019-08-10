close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

APTMA lauds govt decision

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Ali Ahsan and Group Leader Gohar Ejaz have appreciated the government’s decision to lower power and energy tariff for exporting sectors, but regretted that lower institutions are not implementing the decision taken by the federal government, a statement said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, they said the government took a wise decision in October last year to bring the power and energy rates for five exporting industries to regional level.

A subsidy was also approved in the budgets presented last year and in June this year, they said, adding that gas supplies were assured at $6.5/mmcfd, while power tariff was fixed at 7.5 cent/unit. Gohar also welcomed the government decision to suspend trade with India and said the textile sector would use local input, but if needed, it would import it from elsewhere. The textile sector stands with the government and people of Kashmir, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business