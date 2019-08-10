Gold prices up Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Prices of gold increased further by Rs350/tola in the local market on Saturday, reaching new heights despite a fall in the global price of the precious commodity.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the new rate of gold is Rs87,350/tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold prices increased by Rs300 to Rs74,888 on the last day of the week before Eidul Azha.

In the international market, prices decreased by $4 per ounce to fall to $1,498 per ounce.

Local prices were trading below Rs2,500 per tola as compared to gold rates in the Dubai market, jewellers said.