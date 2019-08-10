close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
August 11, 2019

Williams out of England warm-up

CARDIFF: Scrum-half Tomos Williams has been ruled out of Wales’ World Cup warm-up clash against England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Cardiff Blues number nine Williams was named among the replacements, but he suffered a shoulder injury in training on Thursday, the Welsh Rugby Union said. His place on the bench has been taken by Ospreys’ Aled Davies.

Wales are chasing a 15th successive victory, with head coach Warren Gatland fielding 13 of the starting line-up that clinched the Six Nations title and Grand Slam by beating Ireland in March.

