Williams out of England warm-up

CARDIFF: Scrum-half Tomos Williams has been ruled out of Wales’ World Cup warm-up clash against England at Twickenham on Sunday.
Cardiff Blues number nine Williams was named among the replacements, but he suffered a shoulder injury in training on Thursday, the Welsh Rugby Union said. His place on the bench has been taken by Ospreys’ Aled Davies.
Wales are chasing a 15th successive victory, with head coach Warren Gatland fielding 13 of the starting line-up that clinched the Six Nations title and Grand Slam by beating Ireland in March.
