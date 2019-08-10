Chelsea ban players from transfer embargo talk

LONDON: Frank Lampard has banned Chelsea’s players from talking about the club’s transfer embargo as he bids to prevent a lowering of standards at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Lampard returned to west London last month knowing he would be unable to strengthen his squad until next summer because of sanctions imposed by world governing body Fifa.

Despite the recruitment restrictions, the 41-year-old believes his side can remain competitive after last season finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Europa League under his predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

“I don’t want — and I said this to the players the first time I spoke to them — I don’t want talk of the ban, I don’t want talk of what is success, what might be success, and any lowering of standards,” said Lampard, who takes his new team to Manchester United on Sunday.

“I want to set out as we should do. And when I looked around the room I was looking at top players everywhere, and a big squad full of quality. Can we remain competitive when we are in this position? I believe we can. And we just have to accept that and use the challenge of what we’ve got and have absolute belief in what we’ve got because I think with the ban it’s been very easy to write off this squad somewhat.

“What matters is how we approach it and if I was a Chelsea manager who said ‘I’ll settle for sixth place this season or fourth place, or even second place’, that’s not the mindset.”

Chelsea’s current predicament has prompted plenty of pundits and former players to forecast a difficult campaign for the club.

United States forward Christian Pulisic — whose £58 million signing from Borussia Dortmund was agreed before the ban — was the only new arrival during the summer, while the Blues sold influential forward Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and allowed experience defenders David Luiz and Gary Cahill to depart. Lampard wants his squad to use the negative predictions as motivation to prove the doubters wrong.