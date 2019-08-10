Explosive growth

The population of Pakistan reached 207.77 million in 2017, undergoing a 57 percent increase since 1998, with an annual growth of 2.4 percent. Today it stands at 217 million as per the recent most figures provided by the United Nations.

Other things being equal, these numbers depict a gloomy picture of Pakistan’s future socio-economic fabric. Pakistan’s economic growth is on the decline; that means less jobs and more unemployment. Almost 24 million children of school-going age are out of school. Looking at the insufficient number of schools and low quality of education, this figure is likely to stay around for the coming years. Illiteracy and poverty are widespread. Public hospitals are in poor conditions offering terrible services to the citizens, and thousands of Pakistanis are vulnerable to exploitation by terrorist and extremist elements.

Currently about 60 percent of Pakistanis are below the age of 30. Unless the state invests wisely in our youth, this precious asset stands the risk of transforming into a liability. If the government is unwilling or unable to mobilize resources for the advancement of the young citizenry because of financial constraints, it must take realistic steps forthwith to check population growth. An abrupt rise in the number of people, which is in the offing, and that too widely unskilled, unqualified, and incompetent due to scant attention directed to their welfare will place an intolerable burden on the state in many ways. Only attending national symposiums on population growth and giving symbolic speeches there won't make any headway. This issue needs to be tackled seriously and directly at the highest level of the government.

Pakistan is projected to become the fourth most populous country in the world by the year 2030, with a population of 240-250 million. With such a high number of inhabitants, the country will be increasingly prone to rapid spread of contagious diseases. If, God forbid, polio is not eradicated by then, its eradication will present a significant challenge. At present, there are schools in which a single classroom is swarmed by students whose numbers soar above a hundred, one wonders what the situation would be by then.

It would be unwise to identify religious propensity as the only cause behind our unrestrained population growth. Saudi Arabia and Iran, where Shariah laws have been strictly enforced, have an annual population growth of 1.75 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, much lower than that of Pakistan.

That being said, the central role played by our culture should not go unnoticed while official policy is being framed and developed. Family planning is considered taboo as a topic for discussion in our society, and publicly talking about it means crossing a red line. Due to the prevalent combined family system, newly wedded couples are harassed by their own family members, close relatives, and friends if they do not conceive a child within a year of their marriage. Early marriages, especially of girls, being pervasive and entrenched in parts of the country also exacerbate this problem even more.

Many parents prefer to have more children because it maximizes the chances of any one among them achieving phenomenal success and, therefore, changing the fortune of the entire family. Some may do it to expand their human resource in order to effectively stand up against opponents in their traditional, lasting family enmities. Still, many take great pride in having big families for no reason.

To overcome this unbridled population growth, a national debate on it should be promoted both by the government and civil society in close liaison. Its root causes should be identified and addressed subsequently. People should be educated about the importance of appropriate gap between births which if not observed may result in adverse effects on both mother and child. Improving the literacy rate is important as educated parents will not only themselves try to keep their family size small but will also sensitize others about it. Excellent and extensive health facilities should be provided to people so that no one longs for more children because of risk of losing some due to the fragile health system in the country.

In the 1950s and 1960s, population control programmes were launched which were funded by the United Nations and the World Bank, but since then no other government undertook such initiatives, which is why we are on the verge of securing fourth position on the World Population Index, with 13th in 1947 and 7th in 1996. It’s time we broached this matter on the national level.

Fresh campaigns should be mounted on par with those of the past, and the support of international organizations should be won in this regard. Along with this, the religious community of the country should also be taken into confidence as without their backing the set targets will be impossible to meet.

The writer is a freelance contributor.

Email: [email protected]