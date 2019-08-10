Libyan govt accepts Eid truce in Tripoli

TRIPOLI: Libya’s UN-supported government says it has accepted a ceasefire proposed by the UN aimed at halting combat in the capital Tripoli during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha.

Militias allied with the Tripoli-based government have been fighting since April against a military offensive to take the capital by the self-styled Libyan National Army. The UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, had proposed a multi-day truce for the Eid holiday, which begins today (Sunday).

Fighting for Tripoli has killed more than 1,100 people, mostly combatants, and has displaced more than 100,000 civilians.