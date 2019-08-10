Kashmir status cannot be changed unilaterally, says Labour MP

LUTON: Mohammad Yasin, Labour MP for Bedford, has said India cannot be allowed to get out of the commitments it has made at the United Nations.

Speaking at a large gathering of Kashmiri and Pakistan heritage in Luton on Wednesday, he said various UN resolutions forbade any step which could change the disputed nature of the territory. Yasin explained that any such step taken unilaterally would be seen as defying the world’s accepted position.

The meeting, representing many organisations was organised by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) — a long established group campaigning all over the country — and was chaired by its UK president, Syed Tehseen Gillani.

JKLF diplomatic front spokesperson Prof Raja Zafar Khan gave a rousing speech. Various Kashmiri and Pakistani activists expressed their strong feelings on the issue and demanded of the British government to take serious interest in resolving the Kashmiris’ issue. A memorandum was also presented that states Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination immediately.

Luton Mayor Cllr Tahir Malik, prominent human rights activist Syed Nazeer Gillani, Raja Akbar Dad Khan, Sabir Gul, Liaquat Lone, former Luton mayor Raja Waheed Akbar and others also spoke at the gathering.