N Korea fires two missiles into the sea

SEOUL: North Korea has fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military.

The launches are the fifth round in less than three weeks in what is being seen as a protest at the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and the continuance of US-South Korea joint military exercises.

South Korea’s military alerted reporters to the launches hours after US President Donald Trump said he received a “beautiful” three-page letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and predicted that they will have more talks to try resolving the nuclear standoff.

Trump reiterated that he was not bothered by the flurry of short-range weapons Kim has launched despite the growing threat they pose to US allies in the region.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the presumed ballistic missiles were fired from the North’s eastern coast and flew about 250 miles on an apogee of 30 miles, before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Seoul’s presidential Blue House said the tests were likely aimed at verifying the reliability of the North’s newly developed weapons and also demonstrating displeasure over the allied drills.

But the North insists even the downsized drills violate agreements between the pair. Trump said on Saturday Kim apologised over the tests and wanted to resume denuclearisation talks as soon as the exercises end. Trump tweeted that Kim made these statements in a letter to him and that he looks “forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!”

Experts say Trump’s downplaying the North’s launches allowed the country more room to intensify its testing activity while it seeks to build leverage ahead of negotiations, which could possibly resume sometime after the end of the allies’ drills later this month.