Govt urged to scrap OEP draft secrecy restrictions

LONDON: Campaigners have written to the government urging it to scrap “damaging and unjustified” secrecy restrictions from draft legislation to improve environmental protection after Brexit.

Nearly 40 leading environmental, open government and other organisations are calling for the prohibition proposals in the draft Environment (Principles and Governance) Bill to be dropped.

The campaigners said the Bill, published in December, will establish the Office of Environmental Protection (OEP) which will investigate complaints of serious failure by public authorities to comply with environmental laws.

This is intended to replace Europe’s environmental scrutiny functions after Brexit, they added. But the 36 organisations said although the OEP would normally have to reveal that it was investigating a particular authority or had found it had breached environmental law, most other information would be withheld.

The groups said while the OEP could publish its final investigation report if it chose to, the public would have no right of access to it. They branded the restrictions on disclosure “wholly at odds with the public’s right to information” under existing UK legislation.

In the joint letter, sent to the Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers on Saturday, the group called on the government to scrap the “damaging and unjustified restriction on the public’s right to environmental information”.

The letter, which has been coordinated by the Campaign for Freedom of Information, added: “If the OEP, public authority or minister (as the case may be) did not wish the information to be released, it would be withheld.

“There would be no need to show that disclosure would be harmful. The public interest in the information would be irrelevant. This would reverse decades of progress in opening up environmental information.”

The groups include Amnesty International UK, the Campaign to Protect Rural England, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, the National Union of Journalists, the News Media Association, and WWF-UK. They said that under the draft proposals:

The OEP would be prohibited from disclosing information obtained from a public authority under investigation unless the authority consented. The public authority being investigated would be prohibited from disclosing correspondence or formal notices from the OEP unless the OEP consented The OEP would be required to copy its correspondence with a public authority to the relevant minister but could not disclose the minister’s reply without the minister’s consent.

The 36 organisations said the public “has a right of access to environmental information” under the UK’s Environmental Information Regulations (EIR), which allow information to be withheld if disclosure would “adversely affect” an investigation.

But the information must still be released if the public interest favours disclosure and the authority also has to apply a “presumption in favour of disclosure”, they added.

The letter said none of these important conditions would apply under the draft Bill. A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: “The measures in our Environment Bill will position the UK as a world leader in protecting our precious natural world. The Bill will ensure that after EU Exit, environmental ambition and accountability are placed more clearly than ever before at the heart of government.

“A new, world-class, independent body — the Office for Environment Protection — will have a key role in making this vision a reality.”