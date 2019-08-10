Passenger misery as high winds cause rail disruption

LONDON: Travellers have been hit by widespread disruption as rail operators across the country battled hazards caused by wet and windy conditions.

Network Rail imposed speed restrictions on many routes, particularly in coastal areas, where wind speeds were forecast to hit 60mph. Services were delayed or cancelled on Saturday after a tree fell on the line between Ashford International and Hastings, although the obstruction was later cleared.

Elsewhere, services resumed between Guildford and Reading after a fallen tree was removed from the line near North Camp. A tree caused similar problems on the route between Ipswich and Lowestoft. A tree was also on the line between Newbury in Berkshire and Westbury in Wiltshire, while another tree was on the line between Hereford and Worcester Foregate Street.

Further north, heavy rain flooded the line between Penrith North Lakes and Carlisle, meaning trains were running at a reduced speed with many services delayed or cancelled. Network Rail urged passengers to check for updates before they travel.

Weather warnings were issued for much of the UK for 24 hours. The Met Office put in place yellow warnings for thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland and for strong winds across Wales and most of England.

Forecaster Craig Snell said heavy rain was affecting the northern border areas of England into Scotland, with further showers expected in the north as heavy and slow-moving thunderstorms rolled through.

Many events planned were cancelled due to the weather. Several LGBT+ pride events, including in Chester, Milton Keynes and Plymouth, were postponed over safety concerns but were due to be rearranged. The first day of Blackpool Air Show on Saturday was cancelled, as was nearby St Anne’s International Kite Festival, as winds of 45mph were forecast.