Hamza’s physical remand extended by eleven days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz’s physical remand by 11 days in assets beyond means case.

During the hearing, the PML-N leader told the court the corruption charges against him were baseless. “If I have done corruption then the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should present evidence in court. NAB along with the court should prove the corruption in front of the public,” he said.

The court then approved the accountability watchdog’s request to extend the physical remand of the PML-N leader and ordered him to be presented on August 21.

On June 11, the NAB had arrested Hamza Shahbaz after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

According to the accountability watchdog, the PML-N leader made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and did a business of more than Rs19 billion.